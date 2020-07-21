No fans at matches until further notice, says Uefa boss

Fans should not expect a quick return to stadiums for European matches, the head of the continent's ruling body UEFA, Alexander Ceferin, has said.

"At the present time, we will be playing matches without spectators until further notice. We will not take any risks," Ceferin told UEFA Direct magazine in an interview published on Tuesday.

The Champions League and Europa League seasons are completed with mini tournaments in Lisbon and German venues, respectively, next month, after being suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ceferin said UEFA postponed the Euro 2020 tournament until next year and delayed the completion of its club competitions to help its members complete their domestic seasons.

"UEFA has sacrificed part of its season to enable the completion of ongoing domestic leagues by the end of July, with UEFA then completing its own 2019/20 club competition season in August," he said.