Nominations open for 2024 gsport awards

Voting opened on Tuesday for the annual Momentum gsport Award Nominations. The 19th edition of Africa’s premier women’s sport recognition platform is set to continue celebrating women in sport in the best way possible.

The #gsport19 campaign kicks off, giving members of the public the opportunity to decide who they would like to see be rewarded for their success on the gsport awards stage in Johannesburg in September. In 2024, South Africa marks 30 Years of Freedom, and gsport is celebrating the impact of freedom in sport and how women in sport have advanced over the past three decades. This theme will be woven into the #gsport19 campaign to ensure the acknowledgement of the past while celebrating the present and future stars of women in sport.

Great excitement out in Orange Farm as we open #gsport19 nominations. Let’s catch up with @AmouuO to find out what she is up to. #PowerOfRecognition #SheOwnsHerSuccess pic.twitter.com/EWquZYSEc2 — gsport4girls (@gsport4girls) June 12, 2024 2024 delivering Like 2023, dubbed The Year of Women’s Sport, 2024 is already delivering star performances from women in sport, and with the Olympics and Paralympics still to come, this year is set to deliver historic and groundbreaking achievements, which could very well be acknowledged as part of the #gsport19 campaign.

All eyes are on the Momentum Athlete of the Year category, won last year by star Banyana Banyana and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper, Andile Dlamini, and previously won by former Proteas Women speedster Shabnim Ismail, former World Surfski champion Hayley Nixon, and South Africa’s swimming golden girl in the pool, Lara van Niekerk. There are 20 public categories to nominate across that see athletes, administrators, media, sponsors, supporters, and coaches recognised for their collective efforts to advance women’s sport. gsport has established itself as an industry leader in recognising women in sport and ensuring gender parity.

Kass Naidoo, founder of gsport, said: “We are excited to open nominations for the 2024 Momentum gsport Awards as we celebrate 30 Years of Freedom in Sport and recognise the impactful contributions of women in sport. “Alongside Momentum, we are committed to our mission of unearthing icons and role models in women’s sport to inspire the next generation and create a more inclusive sporting industry,” said Naidoo. Nomination can be made here: https://gsport.co.za/nominations-are-open-for-the-2024-momentum-gsport-awards/