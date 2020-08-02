Not even a puncture can stop Hamilton from seventh British GP win

BERLIN – World champion Lewis Hamilton survives a last-lap puncture to win his British home grand prix a seventh time for Mercedes.

Hamilton limped across the finish line as his front left tyre gave up halfway through the lap, after team-mate Valtteri Bottas suffered the same fate in the third-last lap and after running second, finished outside the points in 11th.

Max Verstappen placed second for Red Bull and would have won the race had he not come in for fresh tyres in order to secure an extra championship point for the fastest race lap. Charles Leclerc was third for Ferrari in a race with two safety car stages.

Hamilton extended his championship lead over Bottas after four season races with his third top spot in a row behind closed doors in Silverstone. His 87 career victories are just four shy of Michael Schumacher's record 91.

DPA