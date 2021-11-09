Off-road crash victim Marc Marquez out of MotoGP season-finale

Madrid – Marc Marquez has still to fully recover from last month's off-road training accident and will sit out the season-closing Valencia MotoGP this weekend, his Honda team announced on Tuesday. The six-time MotoGP world champion "won't take part in the last race of the season nor in testing at Jerez on November 18/19", Honda announced.

The 28-year-old is still suffering from "a minor head injury" his team added after the fall which forced him to miss last Sunday's Algarve Grand Prix. "On his rest days he continued to not feel well and is having a problem with his sight," the statement revealed. Results of tests on Monday confirmed he has a "new case of double vision" following the one he experienced in 2011 after a Moto2 crash in Malaysia.