Oliveira leaves it late to snatch win at Styrian Grand Prix

SPIELBERG – KTM Tech3's Miguel Oliveira became the first Portuguese rider to claim a MotoGP victory in the Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday in a race that was restarted after a horror crash involving Championship contender Maverick Vinales produced a red flag.

Oliveira edged Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller and pole-sitter Pol Espargaro of KTM in a three-way battle on the final lap, sealing a first-ever premier class victory for the KTM Tech3 team.

Earlier, Vinales was approaching turn one at around 140 mph when he was forced to jump off his Yamaha due to a brake failure with the bike crashing into the air wall and bursting into flames.

“I’m very emotional. There’s so much I want to say right now, but I won’t be able to say so much,” the 25-year-old Portuguese rider said after clinching his first ever win.

“I just want to thank all the people who believed in me. There are so many coming through my mind right now, but starting from family at home, everyone at the team, my sponsors and all the Portuguese fans.