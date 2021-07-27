Bianca Buitendag after surfing silver: It was like a washing machine, but I gave it my best shot

CAPE TOWN – Bianca Buitendag says she is a “bit overwhelmed” after clinching a silver medal in the first ever surfing competition at the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Tuesday. The 27-year-old, who hails from Victoria Bay on the Garden Route, produced a number of remarkable performances to reach the final, where she lost out to American top seed and four-time world champion Carissa Moore for the gold medal.

“It was six-foot messy! It was like a washing machine. But for the underdogs, it works in their favour because anything can happen. It just proves that anybody can (do it),” Buitendag said. “I’m a bit overwhelmed, I must say! Today was a fight, out and out. Every time we’ve come out of the water after a heat, I told myself if I don’t collapse on the sand, then I didn’t try hard enough! ALSO READ: Delight for surfer Bianca Buitendag, heartbreak for Henri Schoeman in triathlon at Olympics

It’s a #silver medal for Bianca Buitendag of #RSA in the women’s #surfing#StrongerTogether | @Tokyo2020 | @ISAsurfing pic.twitter.com/FPTxPSybVj — Olympics (@Olympics) July 27, 2021 “I really felt like I gave it my best shot, and a lot of things aligned – and everyone’s divine intervention as well. A lot of things aligned for me to be able to, especially in conditions like this, to be able to make it through for a silver, I’m just so glad.” Buitendag’s silver was the second of the day for Team South Africa, after Tatjana Schoenmaker finished second in the 100m breaststroke. @ashfakmohamed