Youness Baalla of Morocco (left) against David Nyika of New Zealand in the Men's Heavy (81-91kg) round of 16 at Kokugikan Arena during the Tokyo Olympic Games.Picture: AAP Image/Photosport NZ/Steve McArthur
Boxer tries to bite opponent in Tokyo Olympics defeat

By AFP

Tokyo, Japan - Moroccan heavyweight boxer Youness Baalla attempted to bite David Nyika's ear during his defeat to the New Zealander at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was subsequently disqualified for unsportsmanlike behaviour, although he was already out of the Games anyway following his unanimous-points loss in the round-of-16 bout.

A Tokyo 2020 statement called Baalla's actions "intolerable", saying that he "very clearly intended to bite the ear/face of his opponent in the third round of the bout".

Footage shows Baalla trying to bite Nyika's right ear as the two boxers hold each other.

Nyika, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist who has already fought as a professional, said: "He didn't get a full mouthful.

"Luckily he had his mouthguard in and I was a bit sweaty.

"I was bitten on the chest at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games (2018), but come on man, this is the Olympics."

