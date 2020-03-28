'Challenge' to decide who covers cost of postponing Games - Mori

TOKYO – Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee president Yoshiro Mori has told international federations that deciding who foots the bill for postponing the Games to 2021 will be a "major challenge", Olympic news website insidethegames reported on Saturday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese organisers this week postponed the July 24-August 9 event due to the coronavirus pandemic – the first such delay in the modern Games' 124-year history.

Japan invested $12 billion in the run-up to the Games and IOC President Thomas Bach had warned that the price tag will rise further.

"The extra cost that will arise from this postponement is inevitable," Mori wrote in a letter addressed to the 33 international federations of sports that make up the Tokyo Games programme.

"Deciding who will bear these costs and how it will be done will be a major challenge."