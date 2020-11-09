’Conflict should be a thing of the past’ for Sascoc’s new board

CAPE TOWN - The conspicuous absence of a name like Aleck Skhosana from the list of elected Sascoc officials signals a changing of the guard at the controlling body for sport. After many months of factional battles and in-fighting, Sascoc’s quadrennial general meeting took place at Olympic House, Johannesburg, over the weekend, and the much-maligned Barry Hendricks was elected president. In the run-up to the elections, five candidates were running for president. However, there were only two nominees by the time the elections started. They were Allan Fritz (Swimming South Africa) and Hendricks (Gauteng Sports Confederation and Squash SA). Sascoc’s media release yesterday informed that the names of Kaya Majeke (Bodybuilding SA), Winston Abraham Meyer (Lifesaving SA) and Skhosana (Athletics SA) had disappeared off the radar.

There were a raft of nominees vying to be Hendricks’ understudy. Eventually, Lwandile Simelane (SA Hockey) and Debra Alexander (Triathlon SA) were elected first and second vice-presidents respectively.

Hendricks was suspended earlier this year while he was the acting president of Sascoc, but was subsequently cleared.

A few weeks ago Sascoc’s shenanigans came to the attention of the minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa and he felt the need to intervene.

He addressed the meeting on Saturday before elections started.

“It goes without saying that today’s meeting takes place under the backdrop of bitter infighting and acrimony,” said Mthethwa.

“This is a situation that does not speak well about sports’ ability to effectively manage their affairs.”

Five Board members were elected out of the original 24 nominations.

They were Fritz, Qondisa Ngwenya (SA Gymnastics), Kim Pople (Canoeing SA), Ilhaam Groenewald (SA Universities) and Welhemina Grobbelaar (SA Sports Association for the Physically Disabled).

In his acceptance speech, Hendricks said he was looking forward to working with his fellow board members.

“You have surpassed yourselves in the election process and your trusted support for the new board is greatly appreciated. Your commitment and patience are valued,” said Hendricks.

“Congratulations to the new board of Sascoc.

“I look forward to working with you.

“We together will now commit to forming a unified progressive board and conflict should be a thing of the past.”

As per the constitution, there will be two other board members to be co-opted, one with legal and the other with finance expertise.

