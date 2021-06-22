Garrick Higgo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout qualify for Tokyo Olympics

JOHANNESBURG – The International Golf Federation on Tuesday announced the qualifiers for the men’s competition for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, and South Africa’s representatives are Garrick Higgo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. The top 15 players qualified, with a limit of four golfers per country that can qualify this way. The United States is the only country with four players. The remaining spots went to the highest-ranked players from countries that did not already have two golfers qualified.

The men’s tournament takes place from July 29 to August 1. ALSO READ: Branden Grace gets back inside world’s top 100 Higgo, who is ranked 38th on the Official World Golf Ranking, is the 17th qualifier on the list, and Bezuidenhout, 46th in the world, is the 20th player on the IGF list.

Should either of those players withdraw, the next players on the reserve reallocation list are Branden Grace, Daniel van Tonder, Erik van Rooyen, Dylan Frittelli and Brandon Stone. Stone, together with Jaco van Zyl, was an Olympian at the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro. Higgo has had a meteoric rise in the world rankings recently, thanks to his stunning performances on the European Tour where he has won three tournaments. He also won on the PGA Tour in the United States just two weeks ago. ALSO READ: ’I'm playing good golf, but it's not winning a major’, says Louis Oosthuizen after falling short at US Open

Bezuidenhout won two tournaments in a row on the European Tour at the end of last year when he won the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek, and the South African Open Championship at Sun City. He is currently campaigning in the United States on the PGA Tour. New world number one Jon Rahm of Spain leads the men’s qualifiers after his triumph in last week’s United States Open. The top four Americans are Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau. Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe is the only other African who will be playing in the Olympics.