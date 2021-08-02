Get into the Tokyo Olympics spirit with Hollywood Bets

CAPE TOWN – With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in full swing, South Africans can be extremely proud as athletes, Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag have starred for us thus far with medals in the pool and on the surf, respectively. With many hopes in Track and Field, it can only get better! Olympics fans around the world are excited to watch their favourite athletes pushing themselves to their physical limits in the quest for Olympic gold and glory. Due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown in Japan, people around the world will have to watch the games from the comfort of their own homes.

The fun goes beyond the sporting events. Fans can indulge themselves in the numerous interesting statistics and trivia that will keep them entertained for hours on end. These Olympic Games statistics and trivia reflect how the Olympics have changed since the first modern games were held in 1896. ALSO READ: ’You have lifted the country’, President Cyril Ramaphosa tells Tatjana Schoenmaker after Olympic triumph The 1896 Athens games had nine sports and 36 events. According to Olympics website, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has 33 sports and 339 medal events. As the games grew over the decades, more sports were introduced, Tokyo 2020 is no different as there will be four sports that will be making their debut at the games. These sports are karate, sports climbing, skateboarding and surfing.

Representation has also dramatically increased over the years, of the more than 11 300 athletes at the games 48.8% of them are women, making them the first gender neutral games. With so many events and athletes at this year’s games, punters can make informed decisions when they place their bets with the vast amount of information that is available to them. ALSO READ: A warm welcome home to George for SA’s Olympic surfer hero Bianca

