'Huge lesson' as boxer is cleared of doping violation caused by sex

BENGALURU - U.S. Olympic team boxer Virginia Fuchs has been cleared of a doping violation after the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) determined that banned substances in her sample had been transmitted during sex with her boyfriend.

The 32-year-old flyweight had tested positive for two substances banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in an out-of-competition urine test on Feb. 13, the USADA said in a statement.

"The low amounts of letrozole metabolite and GW1516 metabolites detected in her sample were consistent with recent exposure to the substances via sexual transmission," the USADA said it had determined in its investigation.

The anti-doping body said Fuchs's partner had been using therapeutic doses of the two substances and that Fuchs bore no fault or negligence for the adverse finding and would therefore not be banned.

"We strongly believe this case and others like it, including meat contamination and prescription medication contamination cases should be considered no violation," USADA chief Travis Tygart said.