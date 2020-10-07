SportOlympics
IOC President Thomas Bach. Photo: Reuters
IOC President Thomas Bach. Photo: Reuters

IOC expects international fans at Tokyo Games, says Bach

By Reuters Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

BERLIN - Organisers of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics are expecting to welcome international spectators at next year's Olympics despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc with international sport timetables, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.

"We are working on the basis of course there will be international spectators (in Tokyo)," IOC boss Thomas Bach told a conference call at the end of an executive board meeting.

"What we do not know is if we can fill stadia to full capacity or if other measures would have to be applied."

He said the start of some Japanese sports leagues had been good.

In March, the Japanese government and the IOC postponed the Games until 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We saw very encouraging start in some of the leagues in Japan in the past couple of weeks with a good number of spectators," Bach said.

"We have to see again with the additional tools at our disposal next year how we can fill the stadia and how much we can fill them."

Reuters

Share this article:

Related Articles