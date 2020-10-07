IOC expects international fans at Tokyo Games, says Bach

BERLIN - Organisers of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics are expecting to welcome international spectators at next year's Olympics despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc with international sport timetables, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.

"We are working on the basis of course there will be international spectators (in Tokyo)," IOC boss Thomas Bach told a conference call at the end of an executive board meeting.

"What we do not know is if we can fill stadia to full capacity or if other measures would have to be applied."

He said the start of some Japanese sports leagues had been good.

In March, the Japanese government and the IOC postponed the Games until 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.