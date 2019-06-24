Guest enjoy the opening of the Olympic House, the new International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters on Sunday. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/Reuters

LAUSANNE – The IOC inaugurated its new headquarters in Lausanne yesterday, the 125th anniversary of the organisation which is preparing to select the host city for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Built at a cost of about $130 million, the modern glass and steel structure has a solar-panelled roof and was constructed in the place of the old headquarters on the shores of Lake Geneva.

“On this very day ... Pierre de Coubertin founded the International Olympic Committee and revived the Olympic Games,” IOC president Thomas Bach said. “He saw this as a way to promote peace among nations and people,” the German told an audience of IOC members, international federations and representatives of the 206 national Olympic Committees.

“This Olympic House, which we are inaugurating today, is a reflection of this mission and of our values.”

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and Swiss President Ueli Maurer cut the ribbon during the inauguration of the new IOC headquarters in Lausanne. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/Reuters

According to the IOC, the new building, designed by Danish architects 3XN and inspired by the shape of a dove with a large central staircase made of five rings, meets stringent environmental and sustainability standards.

It will house all 500 IOC employees under one roof instead of several locations around Lausanne as was the case in the past.

“Of course, we wanted to bring together everyone, the Olympic family and all IOC staff, under one roof,” Bach said.

“At the same time, we want the Olympic House to incorporate the elements of sustainability, credibility and youth. The building reflects these three elements that are so central to our mission.”

Reuters



