IOC postpones Dakar Youth Olympics by 4 years to 2026

GENEVA – The 2022 Dakar Youth Olympics were postponed by four years on Wednesday, in further fallout from delaying the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said the decision was discussed two days ago in a telephone conversation with Senegal President Macky Sall. It means Africa will have to wait until 2026 for the continent's first Olympic hosting duty.

“This was really too heavy workload for everybody,” Bach said during an online news conference, citing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics now opening one year later.

The Beijing Winter Olympics are due to be held in February 2022.

“We would have had to master five (Olympic) Games in just three years,” Bach said.