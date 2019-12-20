TOKYO – Tokyo Olympics organisers said on Friday it has yet to be decided who will foot the bill for moving the 2020 marathon and race walking events to the northern city of Sapporo.
Organisers said the Games were expected to cost some 1.35 trillion yen ($12.35 billion), which is in keeping with last year’s version of the budget, but that that figure did not include an estimated three billion yen for moving the events.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) stunned Games organisers in October by announcing the marathon would be moved to Sapporo to avoid the worst of Tokyo’s summer heat.
"For the additional fee, of course we need to discuss with the IOC," said Tokyo 2020’s finance director Gakuji Ito.
"So, if the IOC agrees to take the burden then they will. If there is any part IOC is not covering the fee and TOCOG has to bear, then I think we will use the contingency (fund)."