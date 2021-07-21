Kaizer Chiefs duo of Frosler, Ngcobo arrive in Japan to join Team SA

CAPE TOWN – The South African Under-23 Olympic team was boosted by the arrival of Kaizer Chiefs duo Reeve Frosler and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo in Japan on Wednesday. The SA Olympic team play their opening match of the 2020 Olympics games against hosts Japan on Thursday.

Frosler and Ngcobo were part of the Kaizer Chiefs team that played Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final last weekend in Casablanca, Morocco. Frosler, who played the full 90 minutes in the CAF Champions League final, brings much-needed experience into the Under-23 Olympic team as a seasoned right-back who can transition into a right flank midfielder. Ngcobo brings a much-needed competitive edge into the midfield.

The duo experienced their excitement ahead of the Olympic games and admitted that they are a little behind with acclimatizing to the time difference. “We have had a very long trip," said Frosler. "We are still disappointed with the weekend result. However, as professionals, we are now settled in Tokyo and will be 100 per cent ready to play if selected for the opening match.”