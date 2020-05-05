Masutha looking to make major impact

– South Africa’s Thabelo Masutha, one of the world’s leading Under-23 rowers, is looking to make a major impact when he graduates to senior level competition. CAPE TOWNSouth Africa’s Thabelo Masutha, one of the world’s leading Under-23 rowers, is looking to make a major impact when he graduates to senior level competition. Over the past four years, Masutha has medalled at various age-group international events and now deservedly he is a member of SA’s elite squad that will be preparing for the Tokyo Olympics. SA rowing is greatly admired in world circles ever since the lightweight men’s four won gold at the London Games. The “Oarsome Foursome” as the gold-winning quartet was known, were drawn from a small pool of athletes under the guidance of Roger Barrow, who is regarded as one of the world’s leading rowing coaches. He won world acclaim after winning the 2016 Rowing Coach of the Year award.

Ever since 2012, SA have claimed a plethora of podium places at world events every year. Now every SA boat will be considered a medal prospect at future events, including the Olympics.

Masutha has emerged as one of the brightest prospects on the horizon and will be a strong contender for future national senior teams. He accepts, however, there will be challenges, more so in these times of uncertainty.

“It is always difficult not knowing what happens next but now is a good time to focus on myself and training,” said Masutha. “No one knows what is going to happen tomorrow, so I have to take each day and really just think about making that day great. That is the only way I think anyone can move closer to that Olympic dream during times like this.”

The national lockdown in SA has presented its unique challenges and athletes like Masutha have found ways of staying active.

African News Agency (ANA)