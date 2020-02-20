The truth is that 80 percent of Notoane’s team is already decided and all he is doing is giving himself a huge pool from which to pick the players to fill up the rest.
Notoane selected eight goalkeepers, 27 defenders, 24 midfielders and 19 strikers in a squad made up of 62 local players.
The final squad of 22 players has to be sent to Fifa by July 1 for the football tournament that will be part of the Olympics set to run from July 24 to August 9.
The coach explained that he really only needs to beef up his goalkeeping department, fullbacks and the strike-force.