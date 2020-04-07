Postponing the Games represents a big challenge: IOC

NEW DELHI – Postponing of Tokyo Olympics 2020 has thrown a huge challenge to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), who will now have their plates full in the coming months in trying to make it happen in 2021 along with working on the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2022.

"Postponing the Games represents a big challenge. In the coming months and year, we will have to focus on the organisation of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, of course, but also on the delivery of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, which are approaching fast, and the Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2022," the IOC said in a FAQ about Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

"We will need to assess how this workload affects our staff and decide how to organise ourselves to be as efficient as possible in helping the Organising Committees deliver the Games. We will rely on the "Here we go" Task Force to give a clear overview of the situation and of the scope of the challenge ahead of us so that the IOC, as an organisation, can put in place the relevant measures and resources," it added.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will now take place in 2021. (File Photo: IANS)

The Olympics was postponed after a lot of dilly-dallying by the IOC due to growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. A lot of athletes put their weight behind the postponement with Canada becoming the first team to pull out.

"The IOC has always taken into consideration the athletes' voice, which has played a very important role. We are in constant contact with our Athletes' Commission, whose Chair is a member of the IOC Executive Board and takes part in any consultation, any decision and any vote," the IOC said answering to a question on whether the postponement was driven by growing clamour from athletes.

Asked if cancellation was an option at all, IOC said: "A cancellation of the Olympic Games would have destroyed the Olympic dream of 11,000 athletes from all 206 National Olympic Committees, from the IOC Refugee Olympic Team, and for all the people who are supporting the athletes, including coaches, doctors, officials, training partners, friends

and family.