TOKYO – Preparations for the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer are proceeding as usual despite the coronavirus risk, a Japanese government spokesman said Friday.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confidence in Japan's handling of the Sars-CoV-2 agent, Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said in Tokyo.
It will coordinate closely with the International Olympic Committee, the organizing committee and the Tokyo city government as the host. the spokesman added.
Preparations for the games, scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, will continue, Suga said.
Tokyo organizers had stressed last week that the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China will not affect the schedules of this year's Olympics.