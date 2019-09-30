DOHA – Qatar is considering a bid for the 2030 Asian Games but has not formally thrown its hat in the ring, a Qatar Olympic Association (QOC) official told Reuters on Monday, its latest effort to establish Doha as a major sports capital.
The natural gas rich Gulf state, with a population of just over 2.6 million, has used its financial clout to land some of the sporting world's biggest events, including the athletics world championships currently underway in Doha and the 2022 soccer World Cup.
Doha hosted the 2006 Asian Games, which were widely considered a success, and used them as stepping stone to pursue bigger sporting prizes, including an unsuccessful bid for the 2016 Summer Olympics.
“Qatar is thinking about it, seriously thinking about it,” the QOC official told Reuters. “Our people are ready and thinking about it but nothing has officially happened yet.”
“Doha is not yet an applicant city.”