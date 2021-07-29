SA Men’s get historic win against Germany at Tokyo Olympics

The South African Hockey Men stood up and challenged the best in the world with courage and flair in the tournament. They brought that same game plan to the Germany match playing against the 5th best team in the world and pulling off a sensational victory. Germany got the game’s opening goal with a variation that was eventually prodded home by a diving Timm Herzbruch. South Africa showed that determination and fight that they have seen them become the neutrals team of the tournament.

They pulled level with their first penalty corner of the game as Matt Guise-Brown got his second of the tournament with a low, strong drive. That parity wouldn’t remain for long and South Africa’s next circle penetration created another goal with vice-captain Keenan Horne diving onto the ball and finishing superbly to give the African Champions the lead. Although it was a lead they would hold until the end of the first quarter, the European runners up would not lie down and back down. They fought back with two goals in the second chukka to lead at half time 3-2. Constantin Schaib got the equaliser through a field goal, picking up a rebound, before Lukas Windfeder got the goal from a penalty corner. Although Tobias Hauke would receive a yellow card just before half time, the South Africans weren’t able to capitalise on it. As the heat made things more difficult the South Africans defended with all they had in the third quarter denying a number of German opportunities before springing the perfect counter-attack with Nic Spooner bursting through the middle and finishing superbly into the bottom left corner to make it 3-3 into the final quarter!