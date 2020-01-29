CAPE TOWN – Red Bull surfer Jordy Smith showed Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi just what it is going to take to win a medal at the 20202 Tokyo Olympics.
The two recently went surfing at Blouberg recently to share their thoughts on competing at the highest levels of their sport.
Kolisi was riding a custom surfboard shaped by Smith’s father Graham and despite the unruly, choppy conditions caused by an onshore wind (blowing from land to the sea) and big swell, he took to the new challenge with gusto.
“It was amazing,” Kolisi said afterwards. “We’re both professional sportsmen and love what we do,” he said.
Smith first gave Kolisi some pointers on the beach, teaching him about the ‘pop-up’ that near-magical movement where surfers go from prone to standing in an instant. Then he took him out into the waves.