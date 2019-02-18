Gideon Sam, president of SACOC, has called for an urgent meeting with the minister of sport. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – There could be light at the end of the tunnel for beleaguered SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) following the latest developments in the brewing feud between sports minister Tokozile Xasa and Sascoc president Gideon Sam. Last week, Xasa called out Sam and Sascoc for failing to adhere to government’s concerns about the recommended changes emanating from the Zulman inquiry.

Xasa personally took Sam to task for his approach to reforming Sascoc with the president being labelled as “disrespectful”.

Sascoc, however, appears to be amenable to engaging constructively with Xasa, even calling for an urgent meeting to iron out disagreements regarding Sascoc’s non-compliance on aspects of corporate governance.

“We note that there is disagreement with the Minister on these policy and constitutional matters,” read a Sascoc statement on the matter

“In order to move forward we must have a constructive dialogue with the ministry on how we can implement the areas of agreement, clarify the areas of disagreement and find solutions.”

The proposed meeting will help Sascoc prove steps taken, purportedly as early as April 2017, to implement austerity measures and begin a process of “organisational renewal”.

“Once again, we are kindly asking the Minister to meet with us urgently so we can bring these matters to conclusion and bring up to date the action we have taken to address the corporate governance issues raised in the report and resolve the points of difference on the policy and constitutional issues,” concluded the statement.

Sascoc is due to respond to government by April 30 on how the recommendations from the Zulman inquiry will be implemented.

