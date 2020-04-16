Sascoc suspend acting president Hendricks, Athletics SA's Skhosana takes over in acting capacity

CAPE TOWN – The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) provisionally suspended acting president Barry Hendricks at a meeting on Wednesday evening. “Mr Hendricks has been informed not to engage the membership, board, management and staff until the investigation is concluded,” Sascoc said in a statement afterwards. The Olympic body have appointed Athletics SA president Aleck Skhosana to act in Hendricks' absence. The statement also added: "Mr Hendricks has been informed not to engage the membership, board, management and staff until the investigation is concluded.” Many of the board members who agreed to suspend Hendricks are planning on standing for the elections.

Athletics South Africa (ASA) chief Aleck Skhosana will fill Barry Hendricks' shoes at Sascoc in the interim. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Hendricks has however called for Sascoc to be dissolved and an independent administrator appointed. He made this appeal in a letter to the presidents of all the sports federations under the Sascoc umbrella.

In the letter, Hendricks said Sascoc's board was failing in its duties and the organisation was on the brink of “financial collapse”.

He also added: “It is my considered view that most of the current board members, especially those standing for elections, have a vested interest in the outcome of the arbitration and therefore are conflicted and should forthwith cease to be involved in any manner or form in trying to resolve them.

“It is unfortunately clear that the Sascoc board is still failing in its duties and responsibilities, and in my mind is incapable of self-correcting on its own.”

Hendricks has also written to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The furore in Sascoc circles erupted a few weeks ago when some nominations for upcoming Sascoc elections were rejected.

Hendricks recently said in a TV interview that a body of independents had decided on which nominations would stand. Among the rejected nominations were Skhosana and Tambi Ravele, the Tennis SA board member.

No new date has been set for the elections because of the Covid-19 crisis. Until then Skhosana will be the acting president.

Wednesday's meeting was called after Sascoc received a report by a lawyer who was employed to examine allegations of unethical conduct against Hendricks for allegedly blocking Ravele's nomination.

Hendricks has denied the allegation.

The lawyer, advocate Baloyi-Mere, recommended the matter go to arbitration.

African News Agency (ANA)