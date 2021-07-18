Team SA following protocols in Tokyo after positive Covid tests

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Olympic team will continue to follow all the necessary protocols to ensure no further spread of the Covid-19 virus in the camp or the Olympic village following Sunday’s dramatic news that three members of the men’s football squad had tested positive. The positive tests returned by Thabiso Monyane, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, and video analyst Mario Masha, following the latest round of daily sputum (saliva) testing, brings to four, the number of people in the Team SA delegation who’ve tested positive.

ALSO READ: Olympic cluster scare as athletes test positive in Games Village The rugby Sevens team’s coach, Neil Powell, also tested positive, and is in an isolation facility in Kagoshima, where the team is holding a pre-Games training camp. “Every member of Team South Africa required full medical clearance as an eligibility criteria. In addition, they were encouraged to isolate for two weeks pre-departure, monitor health daily, report any symptoms, and produce two negative nasopharyngeal PCR tests taken within 96 hours of departure, as per Tokyo 2020 requirements,” Team SA’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Phatho Zondi, explained.