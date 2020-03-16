Tokyo 2020 'Flame of Recovery' tour scaled down due to coronavirus worries

TOKYO – Tokyo 2020's Flame of Recovery tour, taking the Olympic flame to parts of Japan most affected by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, has been scaled back as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, organisers said.

The six day tour was set to begin on Friday, and takes place before the official torch relay begins on March 26. It will visit locations in Miyagi, Iwate and Fukushima prefectures, the areas hardest hit by the disaster.

Relay organisers said on Monday that "the main displays of the Olympic Flame will be staged largely as planned" but that certain elements, including the welcoming event with children on Friday and various other ceremonies have been cancelled.

Organisers have been keen to label Tokyo 2020 as the 'Reconstruction Olympics' as a symbol of Japan's recovery from the disaster.

However, a cloud hands over plans for the Games, due to begin on July 24, as the coronavirus outbreak spreads across the world.