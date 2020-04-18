Tokyo Games said 'unrealistic' in 2021 unless Covid-19 vaccine found

LONDON - Holding the delayed Olympic Games and Paralympics in Tokyo next year is "very unrealistic" unless a vaccine against the coronavirus has been found by then, a leading global health scientist has warned, according to a BBC report Friday.

"We're hearing from the scientists that this could be possible. I had thought it would be a year or a year and a half away but we're hearing possibly this could come sooner," Professor Devi Sridhar, chair of global health at the University of Edinburgh, told a news conference.

"If we do get a vaccine within the next year then actually I think that (Olympics) is realistic. The vaccine will be the game-changer - an effective, affordable, available vaccine," Sridhar asserted.

"If we don't get a scientific breakthrough then I think that looks very unrealistic," she added.

Last month, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese organizers agreed to postpone this summer's Tokyo Games to 2021 due to the rapid worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus.