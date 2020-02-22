TOKYO – Organisers for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics have postponed training for volunteers because of the spread of the coronavirus in Japan.
Training was scheduled to be held starting Saturday but will be rescheduled, the organising committee said in a statement released late Friday.
The postponement of training will not affect other preparations, and organisers are not considering cancelling the games, the statement said.
Japan is facing growing questions about whether it is doing enough to stop the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, which emerged in central China late last year and has spread to 24 other countries.
Some investors are starting to worry the epidemic could scupper the Olympics, which are scheduled to start in Tokyo on July 24.