US Women rebound with romp over New Zealand at Olympics

TOKYO – The United States women's national team rebounded from a shutout loss in its Tokyo Olympics opener by overwhelming New Zealand 6-1 in Group G play at Saitama Stadium on Saturday. Lindsay Horan, Rose Lavelle, Alex Morgan and Christen Press each scored a goal for the US, with two own goals from New Zealand making up the remainder.

The score was in danger of being even more lopsided as the US team had four goals disallowed in the first half on offsides calls. The emphatic win gives the US (1-1-0, 3 points) squad some momentum following a 3-0 loss to Sweden (2-0-0, 6 points) on Wednesday. Wednesday's loss snapped the top-ranked Americans' 44-match unbeaten streak – a span in which the United States boasted a 40-0-4 record.