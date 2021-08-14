Wimbledon finalists Kgothatso Montjane headlines SA Paralympic team

JOHANNESBURG – Wheelchair tennis star, Kgothatso Montjane, heads up the South African squad which will compete at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo from August 24.

Montjane, 36, will be hoping to improve on two second round performances she achieved in the last two Paralympic Games in London and Rio. However she will be feeling confident given her form this year. Montjane has made runs to the semifinals of the Australian and French Opens and then finished as runner-up at Wimbledon last month.

The South African squad will compete across seven different sports.

From a logistical sense things have been going well and we are excited at the prospect of going to Tokyo and making the country proud. The athletes come first and with the team support staff we are hoping to make it a memorable experience for them,” said chef de mission, Leon Fleiser.