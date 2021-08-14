SportOlympics
Kgothatso Montjane headlines the 34-member South African team for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. Photo: Shutterstock
Wimbledon finalists Kgothatso Montjane headlines SA Paralympic team

JOHANNESBURG – Wheelchair tennis star, Kgothatso Montjane, heads up the South African squad which will compete at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo from August 24.

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee, named a 34-member squad on Saturday for the Games.

Montjane, 36, will be hoping to improve on two second round performances she achieved in the last two Paralympic Games in London and Rio. However she will be feeling confident given her form this year. Montjane has made runs to the semifinals of the Australian and French Opens and then finished as runner-up at Wimbledon last month.

The South African squad will compete across seven different sports.

From a logistical sense things have been going well and we are excited at the prospect of going to Tokyo and making the country proud. The athletes come first and with the team support staff we are hoping to make it a memorable experience for them,” said chef de mission, Leon Fleiser.

“Our Paralympians have a decorated history when it comes to bringing medals back from these Games and the expectations are no different this year,’ said Sascoc president, Barry Hendriks.

FULL SA PARALYMPIC SQUAD

ATHLETICS

Ntando Mahlangu, Charl du Toit, Dyan Buis, Reinhardt Hamman, Kerwin Noemdo, Mpumelelo Mhlongo, Tebogo Mofokeng, Tyrone Pillay, Daniel du Plessis, Puseletso Michael Mabote, Ndodomzi Ntutu, Anrune Weyers, Sheryl James, Simone Kruger, Ntombizanele Situ, Louzanne Coetzee, Johanna Pretorius, Liezel Gouws

Coaches/management: Cornelia (Lappies) Swanepoel, Suzanne Ferreira, Daniel Damon, Cathy Lansberg, Kempen Clause, Badenhorst Erasmus

ARCHERY

Shaun Anderson, Philip Coates-Palgrave

Coach/manager: Barbara Manning

PARA CYCLING

Nicholas Pieter du Preez, Ernst van Dyk, Toni Mould

Coaches/management: Elrick Kulsen, Pieter Jansen, Gillian Evans, Walter Lutch

EQUESTRIAN

Philippa Johnson-Dwyer, Cayla van der Walt

Coaches/management: Ingeborg Sanne, Chris Hazen, Robyn van Lijsdonk, Trisha Bell

PARA SWIMMING

Christian Sadie, Hendrik van der Merwe, Katherine Swanepoel, Alani Ferreira

Coaches/management: Theo Verster, Keith Jansen

TABLE TENNIS

Theo Cogill

Coach/manager: Anver Lyners

WHEELCHAIR TENNIS

Kgothatso Montjane, Mariska Venter, Eliphas Maripa, Leon Els

Coaches/management: Gerald Stoffberg, Saidi Moruame

