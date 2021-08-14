Wimbledon finalists Kgothatso Montjane headlines SA Paralympic team
Share this article:
JOHANNESBURG – Wheelchair tennis star, Kgothatso Montjane, heads up the South African squad which will compete at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo from August 24.
The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee, named a 34-member squad on Saturday for the Games.
Montjane, 36, will be hoping to improve on two second round performances she achieved in the last two Paralympic Games in London and Rio. However she will be feeling confident given her form this year. Montjane has made runs to the semifinals of the Australian and French Opens and then finished as runner-up at Wimbledon last month.
The South African squad will compete across seven different sports.
From a logistical sense things have been going well and we are excited at the prospect of going to Tokyo and making the country proud. The athletes come first and with the team support staff we are hoping to make it a memorable experience for them,” said chef de mission, Leon Fleiser.
“Our Paralympians have a decorated history when it comes to bringing medals back from these Games and the expectations are no different this year,’ said Sascoc president, Barry Hendriks.
FULL SA PARALYMPIC SQUAD
ATHLETICS
Ntando Mahlangu, Charl du Toit, Dyan Buis, Reinhardt Hamman, Kerwin Noemdo, Mpumelelo Mhlongo, Tebogo Mofokeng, Tyrone Pillay, Daniel du Plessis, Puseletso Michael Mabote, Ndodomzi Ntutu, Anrune Weyers, Sheryl James, Simone Kruger, Ntombizanele Situ, Louzanne Coetzee, Johanna Pretorius, Liezel Gouws
Coaches/management: Cornelia (Lappies) Swanepoel, Suzanne Ferreira, Daniel Damon, Cathy Lansberg, Kempen Clause, Badenhorst Erasmus
ARCHERY
Shaun Anderson, Philip Coates-Palgrave
Coach/manager: Barbara Manning
PARA CYCLING
Nicholas Pieter du Preez, Ernst van Dyk, Toni Mould
Coaches/management: Elrick Kulsen, Pieter Jansen, Gillian Evans, Walter Lutch
EQUESTRIAN
Philippa Johnson-Dwyer, Cayla van der Walt
Coaches/management: Ingeborg Sanne, Chris Hazen, Robyn van Lijsdonk, Trisha Bell
PARA SWIMMING
Christian Sadie, Hendrik van der Merwe, Katherine Swanepoel, Alani Ferreira
Coaches/management: Theo Verster, Keith Jansen
TABLE TENNIS
Theo Cogill
Coach/manager: Anver Lyners
WHEELCHAIR TENNIS
Kgothatso Montjane, Mariska Venter, Eliphas Maripa, Leon Els
Coaches/management: Gerald Stoffberg, Saidi Moruame