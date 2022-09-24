5 strikers who can boost Manchester United attack in January transfer window

Durban - Manchester United will have to sign a new striker in January. As things stand, their only options for the role are 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo and the unpredictable Anthony Martial. On paper, it seems that both players will not remain with the club in the long term. IOL Sports’ Eshlin Vedan looks at five strikers that United can look to sign in the near future in order to take their game to a new level.

BRIAN BROBBEY Brobbey and United coach Erik ten Hag share a special connection. It was under Ten Hag that Brobbey debuted in 2020. It was under Ten Hag that Brobbey started showing promise as a teenager, and this prompted a move to RB Leipzig. His move to Germany did not go according to plan. He has found his form again in the Netherlands since returning to Ajax. A reunion with Ten Hag could be what the former Netherlands youth player needs to take his career to the next level. MEMPHIS DEPAY

Depay previously spent two years on the books of United. However, that spell came on the back of his strong showing at the 2014 World Cup. At that time, he was young and immature. Now 28 years old, Depay is not only more mature, but also at the peak of his powers. Depay is in the final year of his contract with Barcelona, and so the Spanish club may let him leave for a bargain price in January. IVAN TONEY Forget Harry Kane, the 26-year-old Toney is one of the most highly-rated English strikers in the Premier League, and is quite unlucky to have not yet received his first England cap. Toney has played a crucial role in guiding Brentford to the Premier League since joining them in 2020. All in all, he boasts an impressive record of having scored 48 league goals from 85 appearances for the club.

VICTOR OSIMHEN

The Nigerian is highly-rated with the potential to become world class based upon his performances for Napoli since 2020. It is likely that the 23-yearold will leave Napoli in the near future in order to join a club that regularly competes for trophies, and which is always in the Champions League. Should United purchase Osimhen, they will have to be prepared to fork out a hefty sum of money. However, it remains to be seen if they will actually do this. The club has had its heavy share of expensive flops over the years, and so may want to be cautious going forward under Ten Hag. MOUSSA DEMBELE

