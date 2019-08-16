Cricket South Africa's Interim Team Director Enoch Nkwe during a Press briefing at Cricket South Africa Head office, Johannesburg. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Although cricket “came home” to England recently in an epic World Cup final at Lord’s, the game does indeed transcend boundaries, with its powerbase now firmly entrenched in the subcontinent. However, here in South Africa cricket remains an elite sport that is unfortunately out of reach to many South Africans. This is despite governing body Cricket South Africa’s aggressive attempts to address the imbalances of the past through its various Hub and RPC programmes that creates the opportunity for children - boys and girls - in all communities to have access to playing cricket.

Equally, CSA have put in place stringent requirements that its provincial affiliates have to meet at all playing, administrative and coaching levels, including professional, in order for its organisations and teams to be more representative.

But the biggest challenge remains at national level - the Proteas - where once again a coach, this time Ottis Gibson, failed to meet his transformation requirements.

It is for this reason that CSA have placed their faith in a rookie coach, Enoch Nkwe, on an interim basis for the upcoming India tour. The 36-year-old will be the first black African at the helm of the Proteas, and this is a wonderful accomplishment in the history of our country.

Nkwe is highly qualified for the post as he possesses a CSA Level 4 coaching certificate, has gained experience coaching overseas, and led the Highveld Lions and Josi Stars to three titles last season.

Cricket South Africa's Interim Team Director Enoch Nkwe(left) and Cricket South Africa's Acting of Cricket Corrie van Zyl during a Press briefing at Cricket South Africa Head office, Johannesburg. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

The challenge that awaits Nkwe in India is a monumental one, with the hosts currently ranked No 1 on the ICC Test table. He will also be without stalwarts such as Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn, who have both retired.

We wish Enoch Nkwe everything of the very best in what is a demanding job.

Cape Times Leader





