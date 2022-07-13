Arthur Zwane must focus on getting Chiefs to Sundowns level, not Pirates

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs’ new coach Arthur Zwane quickly became a cat among the pigeons when he spoke about his plans to restore the club’s identity and winning culture. The supporters of fellow rivals Orlando Pirates started to wonder whether they can call on their own “10111” to steer the Sea Robbers ship to steady waters after another turbulent season.

Instead, Pirates’ management was not about that fuss. They overlooked the club’s former treble winner and now highly qualified coach Benni McCarthy and made an SOS as far as Spain to lure in the unknown José Riveiro. It was a bleak sight for ‘the Ghost’ who have to force themselves to warm up to a steward that has an empty CV and no knowledge of African football.

A sad situation that by miles this was a contrast appointment compared to what Chiefs have in Zwane. Zwane is a Chiefs legend, former first team assistant, coached the reserve team and has qualifications to back his appointment, while Riveiro joins the Bucs with only the latter. So with Riveiro having no connection to “the Ghost”, perhaps it would be wise for Zwane not count him as a rival. Instead, he must fix his sights on knocking Mamelodi Sundowns' trio off the perch.

After all, Sundowns are not the only team to beat in the land but on the content. The five successive titles they won were for show, with their interests on putting another star above their crest. Chiefs are where Sundowns were in 2012 when Pitso Mosimane took over reins: rebuilding and finding their identity before soaring to the pinnacle of local football. It didn’t take long before Mosimane achieved that feat as he led the Brazilians to the title in his first full season in charge.

And since then Sundowns became a force to be reckoned with in Africa given that by the time Mosimane left in 2020 to join Al Ahly, he had won 11 trophies, including the African crown. His successors, Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena, with the help of Steve Komphela, took over the baton and have won four trophies, including a domestic treble, in just two seasons. That’s why when Mosimane — a former Sundowns player himself — says he left the jersey in a better place he’s not bluffing…

If Mosimane could do it, there’s nothing stopping Zwane. It’s not like he’s been thrown in a lion's den, the backing from the club is there for all to see. Chiefs haven’t broken the bank like they did, strangely, since Stuart Baxter’s first stint — where the Brit repaid the faith shown in him by winning four trophies, including their last silverware, in three years. Chiefs’ pre-season plans in Polokwane haven’t gone according to the script after playing a draw and losing to Marumo Gallants, but that’s nothing to be worried about.

The Amakhosi faithful should trust the process, while Zwane should implement the “Chiefs way” now — during the pre-season. So that by the time the season starts, half the job is done. There are just two additions that are needed in Chiefs squad: a striker that will support new recruit Ashlely Du Preez up front and a mobile centre-back that will complement the returning Zitha Macheke. Otherwise, any other addition will be a bonus, while that could also affect Zwane’s planning whose sole focus should be closing in on Sundowns — in playing and winning identities!