Bok fans celebrating a Springbok try against Italy at he Fireman's Arms Green Point Cape Town Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) DURBAN – It’s been an interesting week in Mzansi. Some say the National Party is back, while others say Mai-man has been requested to return his borrowed goods. For the rest of us non-political beings, we praise the lord it’s Rugby World Cup semi-finals time. The tourney has entertained the world over, even the non-rugga fans have strong opinions on selections. This morning’s game features the All Blacks against all-white England, in what will be a humdinger. We are pitting the best of the North versus the best in the world. The magician Eddie Jones will fancy his chances at outsmarting old ‘Shag’ (Stevo Hansen for the rest of y’all), and the mind games have been going all week. The handicap for this game is a converted try in favour of the Blacks. If NZ pull out what they did versus Joe Schmidt and the Irish schmucks, then seven may be easy game. Kusasa, our Bokke play master tactician Warren Gatland’s Welsh outfit. I can’t call a winner, as the bones are showing very little between the red dragon fire and the mean, green rolling maul machine.

If Rassie’s players in the match day 23 have an ounce of respect, they will need to turn up against the Welsh, purely out of loyalty for being selected AGAIN! The likes of Willie and Faf can consider themselves lucky, but should we lose they may have to stay overseas instead of coming home to what will surely be a hostile reception.

The spread for this game is eight points which is spot on. However, given the team selections and our conservative game plan, the spread may be too generous. The Boks should prosper and Rassie’s controversial selections and 6-2 bench split will again be lauded. I’m backing the Boks, but just for a straight win, by less than 10.

For speed addicts, it’s the Formula 1 from Mexico. After the last couple of races, we now know that good F1 racing is back, where anyone can win on their day.

Mercedes have won the last two races, and I suspect it may be a third on the spin, with the vegan Lewis Hamilton being back like a dog on the bone. However, if Max Verstappen decides he wants to finish the race, then counting him or Charles Le Clerc out would be a grave mistake, bafethu.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton poses for photos with his fans during an autograph signing opportunity, ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix, in Mexico City. Photo: AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

On the footy side of life, Sunday is fun day. Oorkant, the Liverpudlians are at dladla against Spurs, and locally Masandawana are hosting Amakhosi.

Let’s rewind to today’s games first, where the games are pretty average. The highlights in the EPL are Manchester City versus Aston Villa, and Burnley hosting Chelsea. Both seem pretty easy to call, but let Mshengu tell you something for nothing; there’s an upset in one of these two.

Locally, there are three games - Arrows host Polokwane, Stellies play the Bucs, and Highlands hosting Chippa. There are two away wins here and one at home. Do the maths...

On Sunday, Baroka are hosting Amazulu, in a must win game for the Usuthu warriors. Then the main game is the aforementioned, as the two top of the table teams, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, lock horns.

Askies for Usuthu as I suspect they may have to wait another week for a league win. As for Chiefs, they will be buoyed by the win over the same opposition in the recent Shell Helix Cup, mara mina umfana kaMshengu says the wheel has turned, and I call Pitso se manne with over two goals in the game.

There’s a fella named Budgie who I’ve been recently acquainted to, whose footy knowledge is unparalleled. This princely punter from Preston has made some calls in his homeland. He reckons Birmingham in the Championship vannag, and tips Wolves and United on Sunday. Have a dirty dip on this, and let’s see if the Polly from Preston is on a cracker.

Sport Sangoma