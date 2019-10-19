Back the Boks, Liverpool and maybe France









Sanele Tshabalala, Sports Sangoma. Aybo! Are there still any United fans out there? Their WhatsApp is going through Stage Five load-shedding. Anyway, let’s not digress. The English Premier League is back, with eight games today, a potential lesson on Sunday and a cracker on Monday. Today’s games of interest are Wolves and Southampton, Spurs versus Watford, and Palace playing City. These games present the opportunity for Wolves to back up their massive upset against City, and also allow Spurs and the oil slick Citizens to steady their ship with wins in round nine. On Super Sunday log leaders Liverpool face a struggling Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp’s charges are on the brink of 18 wins on the trot. On the other side, Ole the bus driver is trying to turn around a season where United have their worst start to a season in decades. If he was in driving school, it would look like a 10-point turn - which is still more league points than the Reds have. Liverpool should win this game and pile on the Manchester misery!

On Monday, Arsenal visit Sheffield United - I back Gunners here at 9/10.

Locally there is excitement for the Telkom Knockout games which started izolo.

Today’s top games feature Cape Town City versus Kaizer Chiefs and Supersport versus Baroka. I expect Kaizer to win (with goals for both) - along with Supersport.

Tomorrow’s main game is Sundowns versus Amazulu.

Kwi-rugby kuyafiwa (it’s getting tense) namhlanje nak’sasa (today and tomorrow) in the showpiece eJapan.

Today England play Australia, with Eddie Jones’ team going in as favourites. But the Aussies have a knack for big occasions, more so in World Cups.

Eddie Jones made a huge call and dropped George Ford, and replaced him with skipper Owen Farrell at fly-half. It’s Johnny May’s 50th Test today, a cheeky punt on him scoring a try is worth every cent.

As for the result, I don’t think it’s as clear cut as most have predicted. Eddie Jones’ chopping and changing of players shows that he may be unsure. The nine point handicap seems spot on, but I think Australia can stay within that if not upset the Poms?

At midday, New Zealand play the Irish, and the All Blacks will want revenge - having gone down twice in the last three games to Ireland. New Zealand by 10 I say.

Tomorrow, Wales face France. Coach Gatland’s Welsh outfit go in as favourites, with a seven-point handicap. This result depends on which French team pitches up.

Last up it’s South Africa looking for revenge on the hosts. Brighton memories still haunt them. The Boks have gone with a 6-2 split on the bench. Again - with the same, out of form backline players. The positive is we have a full tight five on the bench.

The Boks are 17 point favourites, which is a big differential for anyone playing an in-form Japan. If Rassie has the right game plan, Handre has his boots on and the Boks work the Blossoms upfront, Boks should burst their tournament fairy-tale bubble.

The Brave Blossoms beat Ireland and Scotland en route to topping their group. They will definitely trouble us. The 17-point handicap is not going to happen, so Japan +17 for R3000 will return R5800.

Finally, in the UFC, there’s a cracking heavyweight bout between Greg Hardy and Ben Sosoli. The main fight is Reyes versus Weidman.

Kodwa (But) if you wanna keep it local, look out for some grappling action at CMH Umhlanga, Durban.

In a world of overhype, there is still nothing as real as Mano I Mano combat at close quarters.

Sayonara, folks.



