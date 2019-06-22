Sports Sangoma, Sanele Tshabalala.

The Super Rugby quarter-finals kicked off izolo (yesterday), and by the time you read this there will be two games left. The first quarter-final was won by the favourites, the Crusaders. Early bells vandag, there was potentially the most entertaining game between the Jaguares and the Chiefs.

Unfortunately the action took place between the print run and you reading this column. I reckon the home span did the business ... who knows? Well, we all know now. So I could look like a right Charlie!

This morning it’s the Hurricanes hosting the Bulls in Wellington. This is where Mzansi’s best hope lies I reckon.

The Bulls team is much improved from recent years, and I fancy them to make it tough for the Canes. However, I have been secretly supporting the home team since Christian Cullen, Tana Umaga and Jonah Lomu days, so I confess I’m backing them to make the semi-finals.

A word to the wise. Their predicted handicap of 14 points is disrespectful to die manne from Loftus. That means I’m saying go +14 points at 9/10. It is a knockout and bonus points mean nothing.

The last quarter-final is between the only Australian team in the play-offs, the Brumbies, who host the unreliable Sharks from the dirtbin (don’t be offended, I love my city).

I’m shocked Du Preez Jnr. has been awarded the no. 10 jersey. Coach Robert Du Preez is not shy – no one can deny he is a family man first – and Father’s Day was last week! Besides, blood is thicker than water – even in a Shark Tank!

Enough on my feelings. This Dads and Lads game should be a cracker, with the Sharks priced at 19/10. They have the potential to topple the Brumbies at home.

I’m betting with my heart, and it’s black and white – even if team dynamics might not be dynamite!

Moving onto the worst Cricket World Cup in history, in my opinion. It’s the business end of the competition - for those still in contention. Some of us are now sightseeing in London, Durham and Manchester. I feel for those sorry sausages who planned on seeing Mzansi playing key games against Australia and onto semis - and booked trips at R20 to the pound.

Talk about a dog show! Anyway, the tournament goes on, much like life. The favourites are still India, followed by England and Australia. However, this Sangoma thinks otherwise, as I live for an upset. I climbed in on the men from ‘the land of the long white cloud’ a week ago, at 14/1 to lift the trophy.

The Black Caps have shortened to 8/1, but they’re still worth a dip.

Lastly, onto diski action with the Africa Cup of Nations. It started izolo with the hosts Egypt who played Zimbabwe. If one of the English Premier League’s best players, Mohamed Salah featured, then we know Egypt bagged the three points.

This weekend has a bunch of games, so it’s a feast. DR Congo play Uganda, Nigeria and Burundi and Guinea versus Madagascar, will all play namhlanje.

If you back the treble bet of all the West Coast countries, you will get a price of 7/2. In other words, for R400 the return is R1800.

On Sunday, Algeria play Kenya, Morocco versus Namibia and Senegal against Tanzania. Odds are that Algeria, Morocco and Senegal will win. My calls may seem frivolous so early in the tournament, but I’m sure five of the six games will come in, if not the whole hog.

On to the Women’s World Cup, which has been highly entertaining. It is now at the last 16 stage, where you can expect top footballing nations to get knocked out – even the likes of Spain and Brazil. Unfortunately, I also think the last two African teams may also see the end this weekend. Team USA seem like the team to beat!

‘Profiter des courses’ (Enjoy the races), with Formula One in France and ponies on show at Royal Ascot.

Now, like the Proteas in any tournament, this Sangoma is out!

@shabsgunner





