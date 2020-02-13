CAPE TOWN – South Africa's Buffalo Park hero Lungi Ngidi has hailed the impact bowling consultant Charl Langeveldt had on helping him hold his nerve in Wednesday evening's tense final over.
England required seven runs for victory in the opening T20I off the final six deliveries and Ngidi claimed two wickets and a run-out off the final ball to edge the Proteas home by just one run.
It was clinical execution under extreme pressure with Ngidi showcasing a variety of skill sets, including the slower-ball and yorker.
It was reminiscent of Langeveldt in his hey-day when the former Proteas swing-bowler once claimed a hat-trick in the final over to propel South Africa to a dramatic victory over the West Indies.
“Having watched him and the way he used to bowl, he has given me a lot of confidence as a young player, knowing someone like that is now on my journey,” Ngidi said.