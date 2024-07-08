COMMENT: We will never see Itumeleng Khune in Kaizer Chiefs colours again

Itumeleng Khune’s Kaizer Chiefs career looks like it’s come to an inglorious end. The veteran goalkeeper hardly featured last season, and with no new contract on the horizon after his last expired at the end of June, it seems like the former Bafana Bafana shot-stopper will never wear the Kaizer Chiefs jersey again, and will have to go looking for a new club.

While the 37-year-old remains adamant he still has something to offer, his absence from the club’s pre-season touring party to Turkey suggests otherwise. And, the writing was all over the wall last season when the player was “honoured” for 25 years’ service to the club. The occasion, which was poorly attended by the club’s vociferous supporters, had all the hallmarks of a farewell.

Kaizer Chiefs Marketing Director Jessica Motaung on Itumeleng Khune. pic.twitter.com/aspW6e5grB — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) July 8, 2024 Not an official farewell He was greeted by a guard of honour by his teammates, and after the game, he made a speech on the sidelines. According to the club, and the player, the occasion was not a farewell.

And, according to former Chiefs goalkeeper William Shongwe, he agrees that his absence from Turkey speaks volumes. “I will say this again: if another opportunity presents itself, he should go. Now that he didn’t travel it says a lot about his future at the club. That’s all I can say,” Shongwe was quoted by FARPost. Where could Khune end up should he decide against hanging up his boots? Various media have linked him with a move to Chippa United, where Nigerian ‘keeper Stanley Nwabali is said to be on the way out — with Chiefs a possible destination.

Another option for him would be drop down a division to the Motsepe Foundation Championship as an experienced head in a young team seeking to be promoted to the big time. The massive drop in salary, however, could deter him from making this decision. At 37, and no longer the player who once drew praises from former Spain and Liverpool number one Pepe Reina, he could just call time on his glittering career. Retirement wouldn’t be such a bad thing. He can finally sit down, relax, and look back on what he’s achieved over the years. Whatever he decides, it’s highly unlikely he will be part of new coach Nasreddine Nabi’s revolution.