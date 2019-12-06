The best thing Thabang Moroe can do for South African cricket is to announce his resignation. Photo: John Walland on facebook

The best thing Thabang Moroe can do for South African cricket is to announce his resignation at tomorrow’s special press conference in Joburg. But don’t bet on that. South African sports administrators have a habit of sticking around far longer than they should, even when the tide of public opinion has clearly turned against them or their sport is in tatters.

And that is exactly where cricket is right now - in tatters. In today’s sports pages we are running a graphic titled “Timeline of Chaos” (see page 23) where at a glance you will be able to cast an eye over the long list of debacles that have plagued our cricket for some time now.

But it would be remiss of us to not highlight once again one of the most troubling of those debacles.

On Sunday, we had to endure the disgraceful incident in which Stuart Hess, one of Independent Media’s cricket writers, had his accreditation revoked and could not enter the Wanderers to report on an Mzansi Super League match. Four other journalists suffered the same fate. After a few hours of turbulence and outrage on social media, their accreditation was suddenly reinstated. This was followed by a whole series of contradictory and sometimes baffling messages from the Cricket South Africa leadership.