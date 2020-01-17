CAPE TOWN – My inbox was flooded in the past week, mostly from white supporters telling me to get a life, to move on and to stop being so divisive. Why must it always be about race? This is 2020 for God’s sake, was a consistent theme!
My crime was to question the ease with which Proteas vice-captain - only one series ago - Temba Bavuma was dropped from the Proteas squad, but the ease with which underperforming white players kept their place. It was a question based on performance, perceived prejudice in relation to race and the history of South African sport, when it came to racially biased selections.
The vitriol on social media is a constant response whenever transformation is mentioned, but this very vitriol is why we can’t shy away from the topic of transformation, discussion around transformation and challenge the belief that transformation is specific to an occasion. Transformation is not a one-match target or a one-tournament achievement to shut up those who see transformation as a way of life in South Africa.
The white voice, for such a minority in this country, remains potent and powerful. The scorned white voice roars, especially when it comes to local sporting opinions. The majority black voice isn’t strong enough and neither is the insistence to battle white privilege.
Former Sport minister Fikile Mbalula was non-negotiable on transformation. He refused to equate a lack of black playing opportunities in South African elite sport with performance. Results would come, he argued, with playing opportunities. Mbalula was brash and belligerent when it came to Springbok and South African rugby post the 2011 and 2015 World Cups. He refused to be intimidated by South African international sports’ white past and he fought only for South African sports’ future; a future that spoke to the majority in this country more than it bowed to a minority.