Canelo Alvarez, left, and Rocky Fielding will square off at Madison Square Garden in New York in a super middleweight bout early on Sunday morning SA time. Photo: Richard Drew/AP

Hayi babo...... December is hectic bafethu! Kushisani eMzansi this festive season, all over futhi. There is a lot to get through and not enough time, kids, so let’s kick this off with idols zase Africa.

The Soweto giants in Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are playing in CAF Confederations Cup and CAF Champions League respectively.

The Cheese boys face an unknown team to me in Elgeco Plus out of Madagascar.

This game is being played in eThekwini for some odd reason, but we’ve learnt just to let things be and not ask too many questions, baba.

The kings of Soweto, “Ezimnyama Ngenkani”, play Namibian outfit African Stars in what should be an entertaining encounter.

In both games we are expected to collect all three points, so slot them into a multiple bet for a little payout boost.

Moving across the pond, the crème de la crème are the Sunday dishes.

Mara today’s games to look out for are City playing Everton, Tottenham facing Burnley and Fulham versus West Ham.

I’m not usually the one to be captain obvious, but in all reality City, Spurs and Hammers should piss in, but seeing as I’m not prone to being Kaptein Blerrie Obvious, I would love to see an upset in the Spurs game.

Harry Kane has scored 4 goals in 5 #PL matches

against Burnley, including a hat-trick in the most recent of those (December 2017)#TOTBUR pic.twitter.com/aeCBQSepAA — Premier League (@premierleague) December 15, 2018

Even if Burnley can grab a point from the spuds that snatched a point in Catalunya. The north London nerve!

Then, on Super Sunday, short-priced favourites Chelsea and Arsenal are both playing away from home at Brighton and Southampton respectively.

Being away from home should bump up their price, so this double, including that CAF double from Soweto, should give you a banker quad bet for roughly 3/1.

Take this shibobo and dala what you must.

The Sunday sauce is Manchester United visiting Anfield in a crucial game for the visitors. At this rate, they may miss out on Europe nje, completely!

"A glorious goal from Ryan Giggs."



"A free-kick struck to perfection."



"Oohh what a screamer — Rafael sends the United fans wild!"



"Sensational goal. That is one of the great United goals at Anfield!"



4⃣ memorable Anfield strikes, but which is your favourite? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/oUFog9xbIv — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 14, 2018

In continental action, watch out for Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Juventus all to win and bounce back after their shoddy midweek performances in Europe.

In the European Champions Cup rugby, look out for Leinster versus Bath and Cardiff playing Saracens, who are skippered by Durban’s very own Bradley Barritt.

Look into Leinster and Saracens for a double in the come Sunday for a Christmas top-up.

We have some red-ball action out of Australia. This four-match series between Australia and India is as entertaining as the Ashes for me.

India are up 1-0 in an endeavour to win their first ever series on Ozzy shores.

I suspect the second Test will go to the home boys, with India missing Ravi Ashwin and opting not to pick Jadeja.

That said, look at India sharing or winning the series 2-1. It is their time, especially as they don’t skrik for an away trip.

With a swift upper cut, we are moving along to the ring action out of Vegas tomorrow at sparrow’s fart.

Canelo Alvarez from Mexico is challenging for a belt against Rocky Fielding, the Pommie.

This one for me is kinda obvious, as I know the red-head Mexican and I feel sorry for the kid with a famous boxing name.

🇲🇽 "Entrenamos para dejarlo todo sobre el ring y dar una gran pelea este sábado."



🇺🇸 “We train to leave it out on the ring and give a great fight this Saturday” #CaneloRocky #DoItYourWay



Download the @DAZN_USA app for free: https://t.co/i6KCeY4gaI pic.twitter.com/mFvZ6eNSpW — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) December 15, 2018

Ag shame, he might be a goer, but he ain’t no Balboa! So go Canelo all the way, with a knockout before you’ve had your Sunday hollandaise.

On to hockey action, I must say them Aussie boys in canary yellow look quite the outfit, so even though its against our sporting religion, maybe take a dip on those drips.

Ah, on to the now famous Mzansi Super League. The semi-final was washed out last night at the Bullring – hola, Presidento – and the finale is tomorrow out of Kaapstad.

I will see the best two sides playing, which is Jozi and Blitz.

Last week I did tip Reeza’s side winning the whole shebang, and I’m finding it hard to shift from that stance.

Ok’salayo, Mzansi Super League has been a success in Sangoma’s eyes and inePotential. Just ask SuperSport and others that ditched them upfront.

Yes, the broadcasting and some nitty-gritty details were a bit wide initially, but ke, I must say I reckon they have improved, shem.

There is some lil white ball action out of Pilanesberg, where the Ruperts chow life on the most pristine course in the cowntry. Four-time winner Charl is out, so it is anyone’s to take this time round.

The bones, much like a Lunch Bar, fancy a wee bit of Scotland. The way Scottie Jamieson is swingin’, looks as smooth as this single malt we be sippin’!

Sangoma out, baba!





Like IOL Sport on Facebook