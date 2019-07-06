Sports Sangoma, Sanele Tshabalala.

– The sardines have arrived eThekwini

both figuratively and literally. I hope you caught the right current, larnies.

It’s time for the colts and stallions to get their gear out and start popping in order to net anything. It’s the most prestigious day on the South African racing calendar, and a weekend that has Mzansi’s social scene abuzz.

This is when all the fashion fillies will be trotting around the streets of Durban. It’s the 123rd running of the Vodacom Durban July, at what’s now known as the Hollywoodbets Greyville racecourse.

The favourites (for those keen to take a punt) this year are Hawwaam 2/1, Do It Again 4/1, with Rainbow Bridge and Barahin being at 13/2 the pair. Personally, I prefer to take a dip on some of the more generously priced ponies, a fair amount of the field given it’s an 18-horse race on a highly anticipated race day, which all trainers and jockeys yearn to have on their record.

So Sangoma is hoping for a big upset, but if you are looking at making some tin, then look at taking place bets in the main race too, along with your winning bets as they pay up to six places today. My fancied outside looks are Eyes Wide Open 13/1, Twist Of Gate 15/1, Legal Eagle 20/1 and Roy Had Enough 66/1.

Oh, for the mickey of it, chuck in Fresnaye and Miyabi Gold which pay 66/1 for the win and as much as 10/1 for a place. Hawwaam and the other favourites are class, all with good inside draw gates, and with SA’s top jockeys aboard - it will make them really hard to beat!

Away from the paddocks, this year’s Super Rugby wraps up today with the Crusaders at home to the Jaguares. The home team are 2/10 heavy favourites and deservedly so, with a 13-point spread.

The Cricket World Cup (#CWC19 on the socials) is almost done, and I reckon most of us have had enough of it. Clearly, it’s not coming home! The semi-finals and finals are being competed next week, where both games will be highly contested. England may have stumbled early on, but seem to be now settling. Edgbaston is a fortress for them, so expect more fireworks from Bairstow and company.

Also expect Australia to have a big say, and I hope India stay in the fight too, as they are the most deserved. A Sharma versus Warner and Bumrah versus Starc match-up will be the best way to end the festival.

Then there is AFCON knockouts - Nigeria versus Cameroo, Madagascar playing the DRC, Ghana against Tunisia, Mali versus Ivory Coast and Algeria clashing with Guinea. Then last and not least it’s our poor Bafana Bafana “boys” facing hosts Egypt, led by one of the world’s best strikers in Mo Salah. What a beast!

I smell a bunch of goals here, but not our lads scoring.

If Bafana win it, it will be the biggest upset of the July weekend, as they have been playing like a horse running without a jockey!





