Another possible permutation could see the PSL title race come down to goal difference. The gap is four goals at the minute, so Sundowns have it all to do if Milutin Sredojevic’s Orlando Pirates ambush Cape Town City. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Mayhem. It’s been a crazy start to the month of May, I’m not even sure where to start. But let’s begin by wishing Caster Semenya a blessed time in her future endeavours, after she supposedly ran her last race last night in Doha.

Seemingly her hand has been forced by an absurd IAAF ruling against her, based on a weak case at best, and what is an infringement of human rights.

As Judge Vuks says, the Euro girls were just sick of being chowed, and needed to get her out of the game. We adore you Caster, and thank you for how proud you have made us as a country.

Let’s get cracking with footy locally, and ziyasha in the run-in for both the championship and relegation.

Nothing has been confirmed on either end, and starting at the bottom, there are three big games.

AmaZulu face Black Leopards, where a wounded visiting side from Thohoyandou will need to win to save their season.

Then there is Maritzburg versus SuperSport from the Burra. A win at home is huge considering where they were. Maritzburg were on their way out, as short as 4/10 with the bookies to get relegated, and are still favourites to go down.

I’m backing Maritzburg to get out of this hole, not surprising as it’s my old stomping ground, where I studied.

The other crucial game is Polokwane hosting Chippa. This may be the end for Chippa, nuff said.

On top, Cape Town City could ruin it for Pirates even before Sundowns play on Tuesday against Golden Arrows.

Another possible permutation could see it come down to goal difference. The gap is four goals at the minute, so Sundowns have it all to do if the Sea Robbers ambush Benni’s bandits.

I think it will be down to the last round, so you do the maths to my call for these two games.

Can Benni McCarthy’s Cape Town City knock over log leaders Orlando Pirates? Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

In Europe, it’s been a cluster pap of a week, where Tottenham and Liverpool saw flames in the first leg. In the Europa, Chelsea and Arsenal are in the driving seats to face one another in the finals.

Should both teams win or draw with goals on Thursday, then five England teams will be qualifying for the Champions League.

In oval-ball action, the Sharks deserved to win, but drew and beat the ludicrous 21-point handicap. This is largely thanks to “Bosch!” as I called it last week.

Watch out Elton and Handré. This boy can step, he is fast and can kick a mile. World Cups are won by kicks, #justsaying!

Curwin Bosch boots over one of his seven penalties for the Sharks against the Crusaders. Photo: Martin Hunter/www.photosport.nz

Today’s games start with the Hurricanes playing the Rebels, where I fancy the home team to win. The pick of the games is Highlanders against Chiefs.

Highlanders are favourites at home and rightfully so, with the current form of the Chiefs. But it’s a derby, and Chiefs will want this bad. I’d rather go with over 45 points at 9/10, even though I do think Highlanders are good for it.

In Australia the Brumbies face the Blues, with both teams on 20 log points. Both will be hoping to finish their season strongly, but the Brumbies should be good for a win at home, unless the Ioane brothers come alive.

La ekhaya, it’s Bulls versus Waratahs. Die Bulle really need to win this home game and should, but it won’t be an easy afternoon in Pretoria.

Last up is Stormers and Jaguares in Argentina. It will be hard to beat the home team here.

Now a side-step into Europe, it’s a tasty top-of-the-table clash of SA-racens playing Exeter, in what is likely to be the final before the final.

With so many South Africans in the Sarries span, I’m backing them to come right and win by five or more points.

Crossing to India and the IPL cricket, it’s the last couple of games before the playoffs.

Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai are all into the knockouts. Mumbai booked their place when they beat Sunrisers in a Super Over on Thursday night.

Sunrisers are now left to fight it out for the last semi-finals spot with Delhi, Royals and Kolkata.

Tonight was a good kNIGHT 🤩

Raise your hands if you are excited after this phenomenal victory 🙋‍#KXIPvKKR #VIVOIPL #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/ZS0E6WXHo4 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 3, 2019

This weekend’s games will be fire, and I fancy Kolkata or Kings for that final slot.

Sunrisers and Royals may be less potent with their main overseas players having left for national duties leading up into the World Cup.

Let the games begin, and bye for now.

Sangoma out!





