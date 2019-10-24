CAPE TOWN – The Proteas endured a horrid tour of India. Cricket writer Zaahier Adams suggests remedies for the way forward.
1. Review the domestic structure
There are plans afoot to shake up the domestic game with the current six franchises set to be disbanded to accommodate 12 provincial unions. Although the idea of expansion has been mooted since 2008 already, it seems set to be implemented for the 2020-21 season. In essence more has never been better, especially with the Proteas having enjoyed their most successful period in Test cricket after the six franchises were introduced.
The only way it can be successful is if the leagues are divided into two sections, with promotion and relegation between the respective leagues being implemented. There has to be consequence for poor performances and players need to be accountable for their actions. At the moment a poor season is being rewarded with another contract the following year. The extra provinces - i.e. opportunities - will allow transformation to prosper organically.
2. Kolpak should not be a death sentence