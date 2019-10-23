DURBAN – How about a little general knowledge test about our beloved referees on duty at the Rugby World Cup?
More specifically, what were their day jobs before they switched to making a living out of killing rugby games, Nigel Owens excepted (he’s OK, and so is Jaco Peyper when he is not teasing the French with well-oiled Welshmen)?
Which one used to build helicopters? Who is the corruption and bribery lawyer (I kid you not!) Who is a former police detective? (no it is not Steve Hansen although he is also a former cop on duty in Tokyo) and, the toughest of all, which one is honest?
Alright, the latter is Aussie Angus Gardner who at least had the gumption to admit he made a mistake and should have given the Boks a penalty (for Handre Pollard to kick and win the game) when Owen Farrell shoulder-charged Andre Esterhuizen at the death of last year’s Test at Twickenham.
On the subject of Aussies, I forgot about the other Australia referee at the World Cup, Nic Berry, who played for the Reds, Wasps in England and Racing 92 in Paris before being forced to retire at just 28 because of concussion.