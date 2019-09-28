I'm going with the bookies by backing Wales - Sport Sangoma







DURBAN – It’s another full roster of matches across the sporting codes this weekend, a good chance to take a punt. It’s so good, I’m even finding it difficult to know where to start. First up though in Japan, at possibly the best World Cup in history if it keeps up this pace. It’s going to be a Super Sunday in the oval ball world as it's serving up some deliciousness, with an expected and unexpected game to entertain us. Australia face Wales tomorrow in one of the main games of the Cup so far. But before we get there, let’s start with the curtain-raiser "kids" - Georgia versus Uruguay. Uruguay served up the best upset since Brighton 2015, when Eddie’s Japanese shapa’d (klapped) Fiji in a classic underdogs story. So Uruguay face Georgia, who are no slouches and would have counted this game as a sure win. Beware of these two up-and-coming teams, and make sure you don’t miss this game. I wouldn’t mind the South Americans showing the world that the Fiji win was no fluke. OK, so onto the main course, it’s the Wallabies playing the Welsh, Red versus Yellow, kahle kahle North versus South. In years gone by it was a given that Southern hemisphere teams would dominate, but the tide has turned. Wales rightfully go in as 7/10 favourites, with the Aussies in at 11/10. Lapho I’m sticking with the bookies on this one, may be for personal reasons. Before that, for Mzansi’si interests, it's our Bok boys against our dear neighbours, with respect all round, no matter how big the score. Namibia showed up first half against Italy, where they competed well, before those slick ‘Scribante style Italians’ slid away with it.

Moving onto the people's game, let's talk football. Forget the weekend as it's a Super Monday with the big game at Old Trafford between Man U and Arsenal. I say the Gunners shall soar, shooting from all corners sbali.

Elsewhere in the EPL the home sides will be confident of winning. Tottenham, Leicester and Chelsea are the dladla (home sides) and Sangoma backs them to do the business.

Outside of Liverpool and Manchester City winning away from home, the others games are a toss-up. In saying all of that, expect one of the top teams to be upended.

Over to the league closer to home, where there are lead changes on a weekly basis. First up tomorrow is Golden Arrows versus Stellenbosch, then Pirates play Cape Town City. Abafana Besthende and the Buccaneers are my picks in these two games.

Stellenbosch FC will face Golden Arrows this weekend.

Later in the day it’s the table topping Kaizer Chiefs playing Baroka, where Amakhosi will be expecting to maintain their early season lead. I see a two-goal margin in this one, which has great odds.

Then last up tomorrow it’s SuperSport versus AmaZulu. This, in spite of how my Zulu friends may see it, will unfortunately spell another winless weekend for Usuthu. Lapho as Mshengu, I call it as it is, and Soks and his fellas will have to show me otherwise.

Then for the motor-head fans, it's F1 out of Russia. Last weekend was a treat, not so? Ferrari were one and two, in a race where the young Charles LeClerc was robbed by his own team, when Vettel was called to pit and undercut him. Charlie boy was after a 3peat in three races, starting with his maiden victory.

So let's see how this weekend plays out. Championship leader Lewis Hamilton hasn’t seen a win in over two months, so he will be seething. Trust me Charles and/or Max will be on the podium, if not winning it.

