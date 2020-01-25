Intrigue in the FA Cup as Faf's boys wilt









It's the fourth and final Test match between South Africa and England, and the last chance for a still-in-trouble Proteas team to try and save face. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix It's the fourth and final Test match between South Africa and England, and the last chance for a still-in-trouble Proteas team to try and save face. Dealing with a new coach, an out of form batting line-up, led by struggling skipper in Faf Du Plessis, and a generally pap span - looking for an answer at the Bullring may be the last straw. England are up two wins to one, and can’t lose the series. They have managed to hang onto the Basil D’ Oliveira Trophy. The visitors are pushing to win the series, and this can be achieved through a draw or a win. The Proteas are without leading fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, due to suspension. His transgressions have been a highly debated issue over the past week, with many fans and even Judge Vuka himself. Unfortunately for South Africa, England have the momentum - in spite of going one down a month ago in Centurion in the first Test.

With new young openers like Crawley and Sibley showing form, add Pope and Bess, the future looks bright for England.

In contrast, South Africa’s old and new players are flat, and runs are a struggle throughout the batting line-up. This will in all likelihood get worse before it gets better.

England will win this series 2-1, and possibly three-up if they manage to get at least three and a half days of play, in a game already affected by rain izolo (yesterday).

On the football scene it’s the FA Cup. There are 10 Premier League sides in action this round of 32, with 16 games played between last night and Monday.

Today’s games kick off with Brentford and Leicester, with the Foxes without their firecracker striker Jamie Vardy who did his glute in their last game against West Ham.

All the remaining games are interesting match-ups, where the Premier League teams are not guaranteed an easy passage into the round of 16.

Having said this Liverpool, Sheffield and Chelsea should all win their away games and go through, along with Manchester City at home.

However favourites West Ham, Tottenham and Newcastle, play West Brom, Southampton and Oxford respectively. These "favourites", though, may be in danger of being knocked out, and I foresee one of these teams either losing or having to play a return leg.

Locally in the PSL there are four games this weekend, three today and one tomorrow. This afternoon Golden Arrows face Kaizer Chiefs, Stellenbosch take on Polokwane and Orlando Pirates are up against AmaZulu. Tomorrow Baroka play Maritzburg United.

The Soweto teams seem the most likely to win, extending Chiefs' lead at the top of the log. Maritzburg and Polokwane away from home will be happy leaving with a point.

So a win on Pirates and Chiefs, with a ‘win + draw’ bet for Maritzburg and Polokwane, would give you decent returns of 4 to 1.

Over in America, the golf season has officially teed off. Tiger Woods, Rory Milroy and Brooks Koepka are all back in PGA Tour action, at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The banter between McIlroy and Koepka started earlier in the week, where the latter expressed that he doesn’t worry about Rory as he hasn’t won any Majors in five years.

This has made for a saucy weekend of golf between the top players in the world, looking to start their year well with an early win in 2020. McIlroy got off to a great start on Thursday, where he was just one shot off the lead.

The rivalry is sure to set up a great season full of spectacular golf, and who knows whose names are going to be on the Major trophies this year?

Enjoy your viewing and best of luck with your punts this weekend.

@shabsgunner





