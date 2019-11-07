President Cyril Ramaphosa with Springboks Coach Rassie Erasmus and Captain Siya Kolisi at the Union Buildings on Thursday. Photo: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS

JOHANNESBURG – The Springboks are World Champions! So, in celebration of their astonishing achievement, we crack open a few cold ones, pop a cork, clinck the glasses, tap the cans and salute the boys for their victory.

Expertly led by Stuart Hess, rugby writer Jacques van der Westhuyzen, our athletics man Ockert de Villiers, football reporter Mihlali Baleka and Gauteng’s regional sports editor, try to contain our jubilation at “Bill” coming home, only to fail hard. That’s in PART I of our weekly podcast.





In PART II we discuss when Benni McCarthy will become coach of Orlando Pirates as the Soweto Giant comes up against their fiercest foe, Kaizer Chiefs, in the Soweto Derby V2.0 this weekend.









And finally, in PART III, a little tipsy on beer and wine, we discuss the Olympic medal chances of TeamSA, as it stands right now …



